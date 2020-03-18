Rini is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Posillipo and most recently refitted in 2016.

Design

Rini measures 37.70 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.2 feet and a beam of 7.4 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Rini has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Carlo Galeazzi.

Her interior design is by Cantieri Navali Rizzardi.

Performance and Capabilities

Rini has a top speed of 29.00 knots and a cruising speed of 26.00 knots.

Rini has a fuel capacity of 22,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

She also has a range of 900 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Rini accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Rini is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of British.