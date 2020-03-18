Length 37.7m
Year 2008
Rini
2008|
Motor Yacht
Rini is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Posillipo and most recently refitted in 2016.
Design
Rini measures 37.70 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.2 feet and a beam of 7.4 feet. She has a deck material of teak.
Rini has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Carlo Galeazzi.
Her interior design is by Cantieri Navali Rizzardi.
Performance and Capabilities
Rini has a top speed of 29.00 knots and a cruising speed of 26.00 knots.
Rini has a fuel capacity of 22,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.
She also has a range of 900 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Rini accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Rini is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of British.