Rio is a custom motor yacht launched in 1990 by Broward Marine, in the United States and most recently refitted in 2013.

Design

Rio measures 32.3 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.77 feet and a beam of 6.1 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 149 tonnes. She has a deck material of aluminium & teak.

Rio has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Broward Marine.

Her interior design is by Claudette Bonville & Associates.

Rio also features naval architecture by Broward Marine.

Performance and Capabilities

Rio has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Rio has a fuel capacity of 24,034 litres, and a water capacity of 3,595 litres.

Accommodation

Rio accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Rio has a hull NB of 512.