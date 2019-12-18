Built from the ground up by Feadship in 1984, Rio Rita is an example of classic design in custom yacht building thanks to her elegant and distinctive lines by De Voogt Naval Architects and updated exterior style by Diana Yacht Design after an extensive refit at AMELS in 2006.

A picture of sophisticated yachting, the 56 metre (183’8”) superyacht Rio Rita features a Terence Disdale interior which, when combined with the stylish exterior, creates a comfortable home on any water condition. Able to accommodate up to 10 guests, with additional space for up to 12 highly skilled yacht crew, the space on board provides ideal chance for both entertainment and relaxation.

The exterior spaces match a lifestyle of exploration, capable of al-fresco dining or sunbathing with your choice of backdrop. The refit update not only brought the steel and aluminium superyacht Rio Rita up to modern standards, but increased her comfort and capabilities when journeying to exotic locations.