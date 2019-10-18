Ripple is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1990 by Brooke Marine .

Design

Ripple measures 30.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.80 metres and a beam of 7.10 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 105 tonnes.

Ripple has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Jon Bannenberg.

Jon Bannenberg is universally considered the founder of modern yacht design with an unparalleled reputation stretching over some forty years.

Ripple also features naval architecture by Ron Holland Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Ripple has a top speed of 11 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system

Ripple is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1990 by Brooke Marine .

Design

Ripple measures 30.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.80 metres and a beam of 7.10 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 105 tonnes.

Ripple has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Jon Bannenberg.

Jon Bannenberg is universally considered the founder of modern yacht design with an unparalleled reputation stretching over some forty years.

Ripple also features naval architecture by Ron Holland Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Ripple has a top speed of 11 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Ripple has a fuel capacity of 12,000 litres, and a water capacity of 7,400 litres.

She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Ripple accommodates up to 6 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.