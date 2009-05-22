Read online now
Length 138.4m
Year 2004

Rising Sun

2004

|

Motor Yacht

Rising Sun is a 138,4m (454'1''ft) motor yacht, custom built in 2004 by Lurssen Yachts. The yacht's interior has been designed by Seccombe Design. She was last refitted in 2007.

Rising Sun has a steel hull and aluminium superstructure with a beam of 18.5m (60.70ft) and a 5m (16.40ft) draft.

Performance + Capabilities
Rising Sun is capable of 28 knots flat out, with a cruising speed of 26 knots.

Rising Sun Accommodation
Rising Sun offers accommodation for up to 16 guests. She is also capable of carrying up to 45 crew onboard to ensure a relaxed luxury yacht experience.

 

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

16
speed:

28Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

18.5m

crew:

45

draft:

5m
