Risk & Reward is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Westport and most recently refitted in 2017.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Risk & Reward measures 34.14 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.70 feet and a beam of 7.30 feet.

Risk & Reward has a GRP hull with a composite superstructure.

Model

Risk & Reward is a semi-custom Westport 112 model.

Other yachts based on this Westport 112 semi-custom model include: Second Love, Southern Star, Alicia, Frisky Lady, Sea Bird, Andiamo, Sea Loafers III, No Name, Canira, Top Dog, New Moon II, Black Gold, My Way, Dealer Ship, Imagine, Kelly Sea, Dreams, Omni Sea, Estancia, Dream Weaver, Sensation, Chief, Seafarer, Hannah B, Something Southern, No Name 112, Seaquinn, Castlefinn, Cavallino, My Maggie, Wild Kingdom.

Accommodation

Risk & Reward accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Risk & Reward flies the flag of Jamaica.