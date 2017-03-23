Risky Waters is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Lazzara Yachts.

Design

Risky Waters measures 24.38 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.37 feet and a beam of 5.82 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Risky Waters has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 19.00 knots.

Risky Waters has a fuel capacity of 9,774 litres, and a water capacity of 1,591 litres.

Accommodation

Risky Waters accommodates up to 6 guests in 5 cabins.