Ritaki is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Karadeniz Yatcilik ve Turizm .

Design

Ritaki measures 34.14 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.13 metres and a beam of 7.00 metres.

Ritaki has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Ritaki has a top speed of 14.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Ritaki accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.