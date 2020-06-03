Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 34.14m
Year 1997

Ritaki

1997

|

Motor Yacht

Ritaki is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Karadeniz Yatcilik ve Turizm .

Design

Ritaki measures 34.14 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.13 metres and a beam of 7.00 metres.

Ritaki has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Ritaki has a top speed of 14.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Ritaki accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

12
80 10 70

speed:

14.5Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

7m

crew:

5

draft:

2.13m
Other Karadeniz Yatcilik ve Turizm yacht
Featured Events