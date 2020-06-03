We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 34.14m
Year 1997
Ritaki
Motor Yacht
Ritaki is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Karadeniz Yatcilik ve Turizm .
Design
Ritaki measures 34.14 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.13 metres and a beam of 7.00 metres.
Ritaki has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.
Performance and Capabilities
Ritaki has a top speed of 14.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Accommodation
Ritaki accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.