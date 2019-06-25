Riva 86 Domino is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Riva Yacht.

Riva is an internationally recognised shipyard specialising in the construction of luxury craft between 10 and 35 metres in unmistakable style and quality. The company began by constructing wooden motorboats and today offers fibreglass creations incorporating the latest technology and classic Italian style.

Design

Riva 86 Domino measures 26.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.82 feet and a beam of 6.20 feet.

Riva 86 Domino has a GRP hull.

Accommodation

Riva 86 Domino accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.