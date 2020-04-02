Riva I is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Benetti and most recently refitted in 2018.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Riva I measures 36.6 metres in length and has a beam of 7.9 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 299 tonnes.

Her interior design is by Francois Zuretti.

Performance and Capabilities

Riva I has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Riva I accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.