Riviera is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Spertini Alalunga .

Spertini Alalunga was established in 1961 from an antique shipyard and has grown to become a leading producer of luxury yachts constructed from steel, wood and composite up to 34 metres in length.

Design

Riviera measures 24.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.80 feet and a beam of 5.90 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 50 tonnes.

Riviera has a GRP hull.

Her interior design is by Alessandro Vescia.

Model

Riviera is a semi-custom Alalunga 78 model.

Other yachts based on this Alalunga 78 semi-custom model include: Heaven I.

Performance and Capabilities

Riviera has a top speed of 35.00 knots and a cruising speed of 28.00 knots.

Riviera has a fuel capacity of 6,500 litres, and a water capacity of 1,600 litres.

She also has a range of 350 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Riviera accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Riviera is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of Italian.