Riviera
2009|
Motor Yacht
Riviera is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Spertini Alalunga .
Spertini Alalunga was established in 1961 from an antique shipyard and has grown to become a leading producer of luxury yachts constructed from steel, wood and composite up to 34 metres in length.
Design
Riviera measures 24.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.80 feet and a beam of 5.90 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 50 tonnes.
Riviera has a GRP hull.
Her interior design is by Alessandro Vescia.
Model
Riviera is a semi-custom Alalunga 78 model.
Other yachts based on this Alalunga 78 semi-custom model include: Heaven I.
Performance and Capabilities
Riviera has a top speed of 35.00 knots and a cruising speed of 28.00 knots.
Riviera has a fuel capacity of 6,500 litres, and a water capacity of 1,600 litres.
She also has a range of 350 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Riviera accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.
Other Specifications
Riviera is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of Italian.