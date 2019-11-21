Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 37.5m
Year 2010

RL Noor

2010

|

Motor Yacht

RL Noor is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Bilgin Yachts, in Turkey.

Design

RL Noor measures 37.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.50 feet and a beam of 7.50 feet.

Her exterior design is by Bilgin Yachts.

Her interior design is by Hot Lab: yacht & design.

Performance and Capabilities

RL Noor has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots.

RL Noor has a fuel capacity of 32,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,200 litres.

Accommodation

RL Noor accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

RL Noor is a RINA Charter Class C + Hull Mach Ych + MMA LY class yacht.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

20Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

7.5m

crew:

7

draft:

1.5m
Other Bilgin yachts
Related News