Length 37.5m
Year 2010
RL Noor
Motor Yacht
RL Noor is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Bilgin Yachts, in Turkey.
Design
RL Noor measures 37.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.50 feet and a beam of 7.50 feet.Her exterior design is by Bilgin Yachts.
Her interior design is by Hot Lab: yacht & design.
Performance and Capabilities
RL Noor has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots.
RL Noor has a fuel capacity of 32,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,200 litres.
Accommodation
RL Noor accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.
Other Specifications
RL Noor is a RINA Charter Class C + Hull Mach Ych + MMA LY class yacht.