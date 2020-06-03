Motor yacht RM Elegant is an indulgent and spacious luxury superyacht built in 2005 by Kanellos Bros/Lamda Shipyards. With a steel hull and superstructure, her naval architect was Nafpigiki Hellas and she features interior and exterior design by Lally Poulias. This lengthy vessel measures 72.4 metres and can accommodate up to 30 guests.

Complying with stringent passenger ship regulations, RM Elegant is one of the few to have passed US Coast Guard rules, making her one of the safest ships on the water. Futuristic in profile, she is well-equipped for entertaining and is easily identifiable by her roof-top sundeck complete with 12 person spa pool.

Her sundeck is arguably the yacht’s greatest feature which aside from the spa pool includes an extensive sunbathing and entertaining area. The deck is accessed via a lift from each of the guest decks and offers the use of shower rooms and a double-sided open bar.

Featuring a dedicated crew and a wide range of onboard facilities and water toys, RM Elegant is an excellent charter yacht for luxury family holidays or corporate events. Ideal for large groups, the luxury yacht cruises comfortably at 17 knots while a 1:1 passenger to crew ratio allows for extremely high levels of service.

Amongst her 15 cabins are 13 guest staterooms each with double/twin and en suite; Diamond Suite with en suite, spa bath and private saloon; and a Ruby Suite with en suite, spa bath and lounge.

Boasting a full range of exciting entertainment options, RM Elegant features an open bar, sun-deck Jacuzzi, gym, beauty saloon, massage room, sauna and aft swimming platform among her extensive list of amenities. You will also find onboard a passenger lift, Yamaha Grand Piano, and games table.

Luxury motor yacht RM Elegant also houses a fully equipped Business Centre complete with high speed computers, fax machine and video conferencing facilities.

The luxury motor yacht is equipped with an entire armada of water toys to provide endless hours of entertainment during any yacht charter. Water toys include six metre RIB tenders with Yamaha 150 horsepower engines, Yamaha Waverunners, rings, bananas, waterskis, kneeboards, wakeboards, kayaks and snorkelling equipment.

For entertainment back on the yacht deck, RM Elegant carries a DVD and CD library, satellite TV, home theatre, mp3 players, and x-box, Wii and PS3 consoles.

RM Elegant sails the Mediterranean in the summer months and the Caribbean in the winter.