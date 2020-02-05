Roamin Holiday is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Burger Boat Company, in the United States.

Founded in 1863, Burger is one of the oldest and most respected custom yacht builders in America and has delivered yachts which can be seen in ports around the world.

Design

Roamin Holiday measures 25.91 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.60 feet and a beam of 6.25 feet. She has a deck material of aluminium.

Roamin Holiday has an aluminium hull.

Her exterior design is by Don O'Keeffe.

Her interior design is by Burger Boat Company.

Roamin Holiday also features naval architecture by Don O'Keeffe.

Performance and Capabilities

Roamin Holiday has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots.

Roamin Holiday has a fuel capacity of 24,605 litres, and a water capacity of 4,542 litres.

She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Roamin Holiday accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.

Other Specifications

Roamin Holiday has a White hull.

Roamin Holiday flies the flag of the USA.