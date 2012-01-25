Rob Roy is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Horizon Yachts.

Founded in 1987, Horizon Yachts is celebrating its 30th year in 2017 as one of the largest luxury yacht builders in the world as well as the number one builder in the Asia Pacific region.

Design

Rob Roy measures 41.15 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.26 feet and a beam of 8.20 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Rob Roy has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Juan-Carlos Espinosa.

Rob Roy also features naval architecture by Gregory Marshall .

Performance and Capabilities

Rob Roy has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Rob Roy is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Horizon Yachts.

Founded in 1987, Horizon Yachts is celebrating its 30th year in 2017 as one of the largest luxury yacht builders in the world as well as the number one builder in the Asia Pacific region.

Design

Rob Roy measures 41.15 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.26 feet and a beam of 8.20 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Rob Roy has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Juan-Carlos Espinosa.

Rob Roy also features naval architecture by Gregory Marshall .

Performance and Capabilities

Rob Roy has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Rob Roy has a fuel capacity of 44,160 litres, and a water capacity of 7,570 litres.

She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Rob Roy accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.

Other Specifications

Rob Roy is MCA compliant

Rob Roy is a Norske Veritas class yacht.