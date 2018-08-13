Robbie Bobby is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by LYNX YACHTS and most recently refitted in 2018.

Design

Robbie Bobby measures 33.5 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.31 feet and a beam of 8 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 284 tonnes.

Robbie Bobby has a steel hull.

Her exterior design is by Diana Yacht Design.

Her interior design is by Weber Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Robbie Bobby has a top speed of 12.50 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 3,200 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Robbie Bobby accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Robbie Bobby flies the flag of Malta.