Length 33.5m
Year 2013
Robbie Bobby
2013|
Motor Yacht
Robbie Bobby is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by LYNX YACHTS and most recently refitted in 2018.
Design
Robbie Bobby measures 33.5 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.31 feet and a beam of 8 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 284 tonnes.
Robbie Bobby has a steel hull.Her exterior design is by Diana Yacht Design.
Her interior design is by Weber Yacht Design.
Performance and Capabilities
Robbie Bobby has a top speed of 12.50 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. .
She also has a range of 3,200 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Robbie Bobby accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.
Other Specifications
Robbie Bobby flies the flag of Malta.