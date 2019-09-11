Robusto is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Baglietto , in Italy.

Design

Robusto measures 30.90 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.41 feet and a beam of 7.10 feet.

Robusto has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

Robusto has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 26.00 knots.

Robusto has a fuel capacity of 20,800 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.

Accommodation

Robusto accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

Robusto is a BV class yacht.