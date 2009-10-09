Robusto is a custom motor yacht launched in 1992 by Lloyds Ships.

Robusto is a custom motor yacht launched in 1992 by Lloyds Ships.

Design

Robusto measures 42.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.80 metres and a beam of 8.80 metres.

Robusto has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Bernie Cohen Design.

Her interior design is by Rainsford Mann Design.

Robusto also features naval architecture by Alan Dowd.

Performance and Capabilities

Robusto has a top speed of 18 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Robusto has a fuel capacity of 70,000 litres, and a water capacity of 9,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,860 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Robusto accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.