Rochade is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Delta Marine in the United States.

Located in Seattle, Washington, Delta Marine is a custom builder of yachts up to 100 meters in length. Delta specializes in composite construction, and works in both steel and aluminum as well. With an in-house design group, Delta is able to offer its customers complete naval architecture and design services. Current deliveries include a 55 meter motor yacht with aluminum hull and composite superstructure, and the 46 meter full displacement motor yacht, Katya.

Design

Rochade measures 47.55 feet in length.

Rochade has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Delta Design Group.

Performance and Capabilities

Rochade has a top speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Rochade accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins.

Other Specifications

Rochade has a hull NB of 156039.

Rochade is a Lloyds Register class yacht.