Rocinante is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Lurssen Yachts in Rendsburg, Germany.

Lurssen has remained a family-run German shipyard since its inception in 1875 and is now in its fourth generation of private ownership. The company was founded by Friedrich Lurssen with a desire to create a leading shipyard in both quality and performance.

Design

Rocinante measures 78.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.8 metres and a beam of 13.5 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 2,334 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Rocinante has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Espen Oeino.

For over twenty years Espen Oeino International has been hard at work designing custom motor yachts for an international clientele from Japan in the East to Seattle in the West.

Her interior design is by Alberto Pinto.

Rocinante also features naval architecture by Espen Oeino.

Performance and Capabilities

Rocinante has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Rocinante has a fuel capacity of 246,000 litres, and a water capacity of 38,200 litres.

She also has a range of 6,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Rocinante accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 32 crew members.

Other Specifications

Rocinante is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 13650.

Rocinante is a Lloyds Register class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.