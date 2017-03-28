The 60.35 metre superyacht ROCK.IT launched from the Feadship yard in 2014, bringing an effortless style to the water thanks to exterior design from Sinot Yacht Design and engineering and architecture from De Voogt Naval Architects. A new wave of contemporary style with traditional comforts, ROCK.IT was designed and built for an experienced owner who made the leap from chartering Feadships, to creating thier own custom superyacht.

Fast, sleek and modern styling gives way to a cosy and expertly designed interior, also by Sinot Yacht Design, which accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 staterooms. Dark precious woods and light stones are blended in a fantastically detailed classic modern interior. Splendidly spacious thanks to the full-beam throughout, crotched mahogany and striking diagonally veneered sycamore panelling create a very personal touch. Backlit pure White Onyx in combination with the most exquisite Portoro and other marbles elevate the interior to a higher level without losing its main purpose of being a true family yacht. But ROCK.IT is also a party boat when the time is right.

One of the most striking features is the skylight in the sun deck canopy, which dims automatically depending on the strength of the sunlight. This allows for an open feel while optimising comfort levels. The bespoke superyacht project features an innovative control and maneuvering system developed for naval applications, never before seen on a yacht. This allows ROCK.IT to keep her heading at anchor, hovering on the main engine and the thrusters. Optimal use of the various manoeuvring modes is made by means of a three-axis steering joystick with a rotational factor.