Rodriquez 40 is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2010 by Rodriquez Yachts in Sarzana, Italy.

Rodriquez is the superyacht design and production unit of Italian company Rodriquez Cantieri Navali, offering clients a choice of luxury yachts from semi-custom to complete new builds of a client’s own design.

Design

Rodriquez 40 measures 39.90 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.6 metres and a beam of 8.80 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Rodriquez 40 has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Filippo Rossi Associati.

Rodriquez 40 also features naval architecture by Rodriquez Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Rodriquez 40 has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Rodriquez 40 has a fuel capacity of 35,000 litres, and a water capacity of 20,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Rodriquez 40 accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Rodriquez 40 has a Blue hull, whose NB is 347.

Rodriquez 40 is a RINA class yacht.