This exciting revised 47m New Build has been updated by H2 Design LTD. with fresh clean sharper lines the design is both modern and yet graceful and timeless.

New features include a beach club with access onto an extended swim platform, extra large hull windows that give tremendous feeling of light into the owners suite and a revised foredeck arrangement for all the tenders and toys required. Care was taken to keep the view clear from the yacht so all Fashion plates on both main and upper decks have been removed to provide an open linear appearance. The sun deck also takes on a new arrangement with the addition of a Jacuzzi centrally located and plenty of seating as well as a bar.



The allure of the 47m is that it skillfully offers the owner a flexible and functional layout typically found on a larger yacht. Whilst the main deck boasts an elegant main saloon and dining area, there is also the option to relax and entertain in the full beam upper deck lounge, a generous multi-functional space for all the family. The full height hull windows in the owner’s cabin and upper deck saloon offer extraordinary vistas, again more typically associated with a larger vessel.

The lower deck has been completely reconsidered providing two spacious VIP’s and two Guest Cabins, all of which offer pullman bunks for extra accommodation. An extra cabin has been positioned behind the bridge to provide extra guest accommodation when required.