Rogue is a custom motor yacht launched in 1984 by Poole Chaffee and most recently refitted in 2009.

Design

Rogue measures 32.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.85 feet and a beam of 6.55 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 144 tonnes.

Rogue has a composite hull.

Her exterior design is by Tod Chaffee.

Rogue also features naval architecture by Tod Chaffe.

Performance and Capabilities

Rogue has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

Rogue has a fuel capacity of 24,549 litres, and a water capacity of 5,455 litres.

Accommodation

Rogue accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Rogue flies the flag of St Vincent and the Grenadines.