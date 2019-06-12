Roma is a 61.80m motor yacht, custom built in 2010 by Italian shipyard Viareggio SuperYachts. This yacht’s sophisticated exterior design and engineering are the work of Espen Oeino. Her contemporary interior was designed by Newcruise.

Roma represents the extraordinary second chapter in the history of VSY and rightly constitutes a determining factor. While maintaining all the technical elements which normally feature in VSY yachts, the very best components available on the world-wide market today have been selected - namely: an efficient top-of-the-range electronic infrastructure for ship automation and governance, a legendary dynamic positioning system and a myriad of environmentally friendly equipment enabling them to receive the ABS Class R2 classification.



The General Plan of this yacht pays special attention not only to the Owner’s requirements but also to those of three VIP cabins situated on the upper deck - all of which have sweeping windows giving breathtaking views of the surrounding seascape which all sea-farers feel but do not always have the pleasure of seeing to such an extent.



The internal design by Newcruise Yacht Project & Design naturally reflects the Owner’s personality: elegant simplicity in every detail and a notable lack of superfluous flamboyance. A symphony of light shades and colours creates a relaxing atmosphere for anyone privileged enough to experience life on board. The eyes feast on Madras silks, fine Townsend leathers, natural stones, Macassar ebony and a range of beautiful veneers all combined into furniture, accessories and fittings of clean simple lines which are a pure pleasure to behold.



The first cruise in the Indian Ocean was scheduled immediately after delivery and is testimony to the trustworthiness and success of a project conceived and produced with the greatest flare and care: qualities which are, by now, fast becoming part of VSY’s international trade mark.