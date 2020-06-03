Romachris II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Arno Shipyard.

Design

Romachris II measures 26.78 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.13 feet and a beam of 6.05 feet.

Romachris II has a GRP hull.

Her interior design is by Rodriguez Group.

Performance and Capabilities

Romachris II has a top speed of 37.00 knots and a cruising speed of 33.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Romachris II accommodates up to 10 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.

Other Specifications

Romachris II flies the flag of British.