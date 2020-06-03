Length 26.78m
Year 2001
Romachris II
Motor Yacht
Romachris II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Arno Shipyard.
Design
Romachris II measures 26.78 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.13 feet and a beam of 6.05 feet.
Romachris II has a GRP hull.
Her interior design is by Rodriguez Group.
Performance and Capabilities
Romachris II has a top speed of 37.00 knots and a cruising speed of 33.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Romachris II accommodates up to 10 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.
Other Specifications
Romachris II flies the flag of British.