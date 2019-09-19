Romance is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by CRN.

Founded in Ancona, Italy, in 1963, CRN is a shipbuilder specialised in fully custom steel and aluminium yachts. From the very beginning, CRN has produced boats of peerless beauty featuring cutting-edge solutions that have set the standard in the yachting world for functional innovation, representing Italian manufacturing at its finest.

Design

Romance measures 56.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.30 metres and a beam of 10.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 944 tonnes.

Romance has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.

Her interior design is by CRN.

Romance also features naval architecture by CRN.

Performance and Capabilities

Romance has a top speed of 15 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Romance is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by CRN.

Founded in Ancona, Italy, in 1963, CRN is a shipbuilder specialised in fully custom steel and aluminium yachts. From the very beginning, CRN has produced boats of peerless beauty featuring cutting-edge solutions that have set the standard in the yachting world for functional innovation, representing Italian manufacturing at its finest.

Design

Romance measures 56.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.30 metres and a beam of 10.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 944 tonnes.

Romance has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.

Her interior design is by CRN.

Romance also features naval architecture by CRN.

Performance and Capabilities

Romance has a top speed of 15 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Romance has a fuel capacity of 110,000 litres, and a water capacity of 22,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Romance accommodates up to 12 guests in 8 cabins. She also houses room for up to 14 crew members.

Other Specifications

Romance is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 122.