Romantica is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Baglietto , in Italy.

Design

Romantica measures 32.90 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.13 metres and a beam of 7.25 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 185 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Romantica has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Giorgetti & Magrini.

Romantica also features naval architecture by Baglietto .

Performance and Capabilities

Romantica has a top speed of 32.00 knots and a cruising speed of 28.00 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjets propulsion system.

Romantica has a fuel capacity of 18,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Romantica accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Romantica has a hull NB of 10145.

Romantica is a RI class yacht.