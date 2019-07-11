We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Romantica
1991|
Motor Yacht
Romantica is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Baglietto , in Italy.
Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership
Design
Romantica measures 32.90 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.13 metres and a beam of 7.25 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 185 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Romantica has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Giorgetti & Magrini.
Romantica also features naval architecture by Baglietto .
Performance and Capabilities
Romantica has a top speed of 32.00 knots and a cruising speed of 28.00 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjets propulsion system
Performance and Capabilities
Romantica has a top speed of 32.00 knots and a cruising speed of 28.00 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjets propulsion system.
Romantica has a fuel capacity of 18,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.
She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Romantica accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.
Other Specifications
Romantica has a hull NB of 10145.
Romantica is a RI class yacht.