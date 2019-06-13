Romantica is an Odyssey 103 motor yacht, built in 2008. The 31.4m superyacht features styling by Frank Mulder, with interior deign by J. Kinder Design.

The stylish, custom-built motor yacht’s modern interior boasts oak finishes, with high-gloss surfaces, with a soft colour scheme. Oversized windows allow natural light to flood through to the spacious saloon, which offers a complete ocean view. The main saloon also offers a large flat screen plasma TV and Bose surround sound.

Motor yacht Romantica sleeps up to eight guests in four cabins. Accommodation comprises a split-level master suite; full-beam VIP suite, and two further guest suites. Each guest suite features light and dark wood with high quality fabrics throughout.

The flybridge offers a bar, al fresco dining area for up to six guest and a large aft sunpad.

On deck, there are custom produced stainless steel railings and fittings; a garage with hydro electro door and non-slip flooring, and a crane for lifting jet ski and toys. There are also underwater lights surrounding the transom area.



