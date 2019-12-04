Romea is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Abeking & Rasmussen in Lemwerder, Germany.

Abeking & Rasmussen (A&R) is a famous German shipyard with a global reputation for highest quality custom made motor yachts from 45 to 125 metres.

Design

Romea measures 81.80 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.45 feet and a beam of 12.60 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 2,350 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Romea has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Terence Disdale.

Terence Disdale Design is an award-winning design studio responsible for the interior and exterior design of the some of the world’s most significant yachts. Based in the UK, the studio is renowned for producing refreshingly casual yet chic designs.

Romea also features naval architecture by Abeking & Rasmussen.

Performance and Capabilities

Romea has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Romea is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Abeking & Rasmussen in Lemwerder, Germany.

Abeking & Rasmussen (A&R) is a famous German shipyard with a global reputation for highest quality custom made motor yachts from 45 to 125 metres.

Design

Romea measures 81.80 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.45 feet and a beam of 12.60 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 2,350 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Romea has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Terence Disdale.

Terence Disdale Design is an award-winning design studio responsible for the interior and exterior design of the some of the world’s most significant yachts. Based in the UK, the studio is renowned for producing refreshingly casual yet chic designs.

Romea also features naval architecture by Abeking & Rasmussen.

Performance and Capabilities

Romea has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Romea has a fuel capacity of 170,000 litres, and a water capacity of 35,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,500 nautical miles.

Other Specifications

Romea has a hull NB of 6498.

Romea is a Lloyd's Register class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.