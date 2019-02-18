We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Rominta
1991|
Motor Yacht
Rominta is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Baglietto in Varazze, Italy and most recently refitted in 2006.
Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership
Design
Rominta measures 38.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.60 metres and a beam of 7.60 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 255 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Rominta has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Baglietto.
Her interior design is by Bruno & Agamemnone.
Rominta also features naval architecture by Baglietto .
Performance and Capabilities
Rominta has a top speed of 33.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots. She is powered by a two kamewa waterjets propulsion system
Rominta has a fuel capacity of 39,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,800 litres.
Accommodation
Rominta accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.
Other Specifications
Rominta has a hull NB of C43/38MWJ.
Rominta is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.