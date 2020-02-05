Ronin
1993|
Motor Yacht
Ronin is a custom motor yacht launched in 1993 by Lurssen Yachts in Bremen, Germany and most recently refitted in 2009.
Lurssen has remained a family-run German shipyard since its inception in 1875 and is now in its fourth generation of private ownership. The company was founded by Friedrich Lurssen with a desire to create a leading shipyard in both quality and performance.
Design
Ronin measures 58.5 metres in length, with a max draft of 5.4 metres and a beam of 9.5 metres. She has a deck material of teak.
Ronin has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Foster & Partners.
Ronin also features naval architecture by Gerhard Gilgenast.
Performance and Capabilities
Ronin has a top speed of 34.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Ronin has a fuel capacity of 130,000 litres, and a water capacity of 26,000 litres.
She also has a range of 3,700 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Ronin accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 14 crew members.
Other Specifications
Ronin has a hull NB of 13573.
Ronin is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.