Ronin is a custom motor yacht launched in 1993 by Lurssen Yachts in Bremen, Germany and most recently refitted in 2009.

Lurssen has remained a family-run German shipyard since its inception in 1875 and is now in its fourth generation of private ownership. The company was founded by Friedrich Lurssen with a desire to create a leading shipyard in both quality and performance.

Design

Ronin measures 58.5 metres in length, with a max draft of 5.4 metres and a beam of 9.5 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Ronin has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Foster & Partners.

Ronin also features naval architecture by Gerhard Gilgenast.

Performance and Capabilities

Ronin has a top speed of 34.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Ronin has a fuel capacity of 130,000 litres, and a water capacity of 26,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,700 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Ronin accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 14 crew members.

Other Specifications

Ronin has a hull NB of 13573.

Ronin is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.