Rosa is a custom motor/sailinger yacht launched in 2008 by Aegean Yacht.

Aegean Yacht is a leading Turkish company providing yacht build, brokerage, charter, and management services to distinguished clients around the world. Established in 1978, the shipyard specialises in the construction of traditional vessels with wood and steel hulls.

Design

Rosa measures 24.3 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.7 feet and a beam of 7.65 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Rosa has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Rosa has a top speed of 10.50 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Rosa has a fuel capacity of 10,300 litres, and a water capacity of 7,800 litres.

She also has a range of 1,100 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Rosa accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Rosa is a CE certified category “B” class yacht.