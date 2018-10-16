Rose Pigre is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Rossinavi.

Rossinavi is a builder of high-end luxury yachts and superyachts, established during the 1970s. Rossinavi started out as a general partnership company that specialised in simple metal fabrication works. The company’s move into the more challenging fabrication works and its relentless effort to diversify its core business have subsequently transformed the company into a full-range boat builder with specialties covering a broad range of vessels and pleasure boats.

Design

Rose Pigre measures 28.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.85 feet and a beam of 6.50 feet.

Her exterior design is by Rossinavi.

Her interior design is by Quartostile.

Rose Pigre also features naval architecture by Rossinavi.

Performance and Capabilities

Rose Pigre has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 1,200 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Rose Pigre accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.