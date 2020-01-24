Rosehearty is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2006 by Perini Navi.

Credited with a combination of technical brilliance and first class design, Perini Navi has always been in a class of its own. In 1982, unable to find a yacht suited to his personal concepts and ideas, Fabio Perini designed and built the first prototype of what would prove to be the most successful series of large sailing yachts in the world.

Design

Rosehearty measures 56.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 9.73 metres and a beam of 11.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 499 tonnes.

Rosehearty has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Ron Holland Design.

Her interior design is by Christian Liaigre.

Rosehearty also features naval architecture by Perini Navi.

Performance and Capabilities

Rosehearty has a top speed of 15.60 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Rosehearty has a fuel capacity of 50,000 litres, and a water capacity of 12,400 litres.

She also has a range of 3,600 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Rosehearty accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Rosehearty has a hull NB of 2059.