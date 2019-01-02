Rosey is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Cantiere delle Marche.

Design

Rosey measures 27.15 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.65 feet and a beam of 6.50 feet.

Her exterior design is by Nauta Design.

Born in 1985 and acting initially as a yard, Nauta Yachts presented a style and an idea to the market which proved instantly successful, as they designed and built semi-custom sailing yachts, both innovative and soberly elegant. They produced sailing yachts which were both innovative at that time and featuring timeless beauty, such as the Nauta 54’, 70’ and 65’ semi-custom series.

Her interior design is by Luxury Projects.

Performance and Capabilities

Rosey has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.50 knots.

Rosey has a fuel capacity of 22,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,200 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Rosey accommodates up to 7 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.