Rosinante of Notika
1998|
Sail Yacht
Rosinante of Notika is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1998 by Notika Teknik in Istanbul, Turkey and most recently refitted in 2013.
Design
Rosinante of Notika measures 32.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.30 metres and a beam of 8.10 metres. She has a deck material of teak.
Rosinante of Notika has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.Her exterior design is by Marc Lombard.
Her interior design is by Flahault Design & Associés.
Rosinante of Notika also features naval architecture by Marc Lombard.
Performance and Capabilities
Rosinante of Notika has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 9.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system
Rosinante of Notika has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 9.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.
Rosinante of Notika has a fuel capacity of 4,250 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.
Accommodation
Rosinante of Notika accommodates up to 6 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Rosinante of Notika is a RINA/TL class yacht. She flies the flag of British.