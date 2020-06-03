Rosinante of Notika is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1998 by Notika Teknik in Istanbul, Turkey and most recently refitted in 2013.

Rosinante of Notika is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1998 by Notika Teknik in Istanbul, Turkey and most recently refitted in 2013.

Design

Rosinante of Notika measures 32.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.30 metres and a beam of 8.10 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Rosinante of Notika has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Marc Lombard.

Her interior design is by Flahault Design & Associés.

Rosinante of Notika also features naval architecture by Marc Lombard.

Performance and Capabilities

Rosinante of Notika has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 9.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Rosinante of Notika has a fuel capacity of 4,250 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.

Accommodation

Rosinante of Notika accommodates up to 6 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Rosinante of Notika is a RINA/TL class yacht. She flies the flag of British.