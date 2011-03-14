Rospiya is a custom motor yacht launched in 1995 by Devonport Yachts.

Rospiya is a custom motor yacht launched in 1995 by Devonport Yachts.

Devonport Yachts was acquired by Pendennis Shipyard Ltd in February 2010. More recently Devonport has been rebranded as Pendennis Plus to align itself more effectively with the Pendennis Group of Companies.

Design

Rospiya measures 35.60 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.30 feet and a beam of 8.10 feet.

Rospiya has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Michael Peters.

Her interior design is by Felix Buytendijk Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Rospiya has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 21.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Rospiya has a fuel capacity of 23,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.

Accommodation

Rospiya accommodates up to 11 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Rospiya has a hull NB of 9011.