Rovan is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Baglietto in Varazze, Italy.

Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership

Design

Rovan measures 33.45 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.35 metres and a beam of 7.71 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 202 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Rovan has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

Her interior design is by IP.YD.

IP.YD is based in Athens, Greece and offers a wide range of services concerning yacht design and architecture. Our services include surveys, consultations, internal and external refits and designs.

Rovan also features naval architecture by Baglietto .

Performance and Capabilities

Rovan has a top speed of 32.00 knots and a cruising speed of 29.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Rovan is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Baglietto in Varazze, Italy.

Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership

Design

Rovan measures 33.45 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.35 metres and a beam of 7.71 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 202 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Rovan has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

Her interior design is by IP.YD.

IP.YD is based in Athens, Greece and offers a wide range of services concerning yacht design and architecture. Our services include surveys, consultations, internal and external refits and designs.

Rovan also features naval architecture by Baglietto .

Performance and Capabilities

Rovan has a top speed of 32.00 knots and a cruising speed of 29.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Rovan has a fuel capacity of 27,600 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

She also has a range of 900 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Rovan accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Rovan has a hull NB of 10181.

Rovan is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of Portugal.