Rovan is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Baglietto .

Design

Rovan measures 34.00 feet in length and has a beam of 7.20 feet.

Rovan has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

Her interior design is by Claudio Cicconetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Rovan has a cruising speed of 27.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Rovan accommodates up to 11 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Rovan has a hull NB of 10181.

Rovan flies the flag of Portugal.