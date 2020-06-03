Rox Star is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2015 by Bodrum Shipyard in Bodrum, Turkey.

Design

Rox Star measures 39.90 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.00 feet and a beam of 9.20 feet.

Rox Star has a steel hull.

Her exterior design is by Bodrum Shipyard.

Her interior design is by K-Architectes.

Rox Star also features naval architecture by Bodrum Shipyard.

Performance and Capabilities

Rox Star has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots.

Rox Star has a fuel capacity of 18,927 litres, and a water capacity of 26,498 litres.

Accommodation

Rox Star accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.

Other Specifications

Rox Star flies the flag of Malta.