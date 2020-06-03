Length 39.9m
Year 2015
Rox Star
2015|
Sail Yacht
Rox Star is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2015 by Bodrum Shipyard in Bodrum, Turkey.
Design
Rox Star measures 39.90 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.00 feet and a beam of 9.20 feet.
Rox Star has a steel hull.Her exterior design is by Bodrum Shipyard.
Her interior design is by K-Architectes.
Rox Star also features naval architecture by Bodrum Shipyard.
Performance and Capabilities
Rox Star has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots.
Rox Star has a fuel capacity of 18,927 litres, and a water capacity of 26,498 litres.
Accommodation
Rox Star accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.
Other Specifications
Rox Star flies the flag of Malta.