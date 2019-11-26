Roxane is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2010 by Su Marine in Tuzla, Istanbul, Turkey.

Su Marine focuses on the building of wooden & composite boats targeting the top end of the market. From start to finish, the best materials and suppliers, recognized worldwide are utilized.

Design

Roxane measures 46.80 feet in length and has a beam of 8.80 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 215 tonnes.

Roxane has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Taka Yachts.

Her interior design is by Remi Tessier.

Roxane also features naval architecture by Taka Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Roxane has a top speed of 13.50 knots and a cruising speed of 10.50 knots.

Roxane has a fuel capacity of 16,500 litres, and a water capacity of 6,420 litres.

She also has a range of 2,300 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Roxane accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Roxane is a Short Range RINA C Hull • “Ych” (MMA) class yacht. She flies the flag of Malta.