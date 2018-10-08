Roxy Maria is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Hargrave Custom Yachts and most recently refitted in 2014.

Design

Roxy Maria measures 25 metres in length and has a beam of 6.1 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 122 tonnes. She has a deck material of grp.

Roxy Maria has a GRP hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design is by Ben Dodarell.

Roxy Maria has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots.

Roxy Maria has a fuel capacity of 11,355 litres, and a water capacity of 2,271 litres.

Accommodation

Roxy Maria accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.