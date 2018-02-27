Royal Eagle
1989|
Motor Yacht
Royal Eagle is a custom motor yacht launched in 1989 by Picchiotti in Viareggio, Italy and most recently refitted in 1996.
Design
Royal Eagle measures 42.75 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.60 metres and a beam of 8.40 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 437 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Royal Eagle has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Picchiotti.
Royal Eagle also features naval architecture by Picchiotti.
Performance and Capabilities
Royal Eagle has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Royal Eagle is a custom motor yacht launched in 1989 by Picchiotti in Viareggio, Italy and most recently refitted in 1996.
Design
Royal Eagle measures 42.75 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.60 metres and a beam of 8.40 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 437 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Royal Eagle has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Picchiotti.
Royal Eagle also features naval architecture by Picchiotti.
Performance and Capabilities
Royal Eagle has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Royal Eagle has a fuel capacity of 80,000 litres, and a water capacity of 15,000 litres.
She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Royal Eagle accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.
Other Specifications
Royal Eagle is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.