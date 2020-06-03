Royal Enterprise is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Aegean Yacht.

Aegean Yacht is a leading Turkish company providing yacht build, brokerage, charter, and management services to distinguished clients around the world. Established in 1978, the shipyard specialises in the construction of traditional vessels with wood and steel hulls.

Design

Royal Enterprise measures 32.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 metres and a beam of 8.00 metres.

Royal Enterprise has a steel hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design is by Yavuz Mete.

Royal Enterprise has a top speed of 12 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Royal Enterprise has a fuel capacity of 13,000 litres, and a water capacity of 12,000 litres.

Accommodation

Royal Enterprise accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Royal Enterprise has a hull NB of 29.