Royal Falcon One has been designed for luxury cruising in collaboration with world class naval architects and interior designers.

The total area of 680 sqm consists of a 472 sqm interior and offers 10 guests a presidential suite and 4 luxury VIP suites. The Yacht experience is managed by a permanent crew of 10 staff. Common areas include the grand saloon on the main deck for indoor dining, media corridor, the panoramic lounge with entertainment and on upper deck the outdoor sun beds with a bar and jacuzzi.