Royal Oak is a custom motor yacht launched in 1988 by Christensen, in the United States.

Christensen Shipyard has earned itself a position amongst the world's composite fibreglass construction leaders with its renowned custom and semi-custom superyachts. With a current fleet of yachts from 35 to 48m, the American company prides itself on achieving the finest quality and attention to detail in each of its megayachts.

Design

Royal Oak measures 39.62 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.83 feet and a beam of 8.17 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 272 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Royal Oak has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Glade Johnson Design.

Her interior design is by Mary Roberts.

Royal Oak also features naval architecture by Howard Apollonio.

Performance and Capabilities

Royal Oak has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots.

Royal Oak has a fuel capacity of 30,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.

Accommodation

Royal Oak accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.

Other Specifications

Royal Oak has a hull NB of 02.

Royal Oak is an AB class yacht.