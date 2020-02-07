The 92.50 metre superyacht Royal Romance emerged from the Feadship facilities in 2015, and presents some of the finest opportunities of pure custom creation.

The vast amount of space on board, created by her impressive size and 14.30m (46’11”) beam, has been used to provide ample accommodation for 14 guests and 21 crew members. The expert construction of Royal Romance is complimented by her interior styling by Seymour Diamond while her exterior profile was drawn by in-house Feadship De Voogt Naval Architects.

Royal Romance features numerous design elements such as a 12-metre-long, 4-metre-wide and 1.4 metres deep swimming pool with flowing waterfall cascading over the stern. Her external LEDs create a beautiful vision at night and her stylised, custom profile makes for a memorable sight from the shore.