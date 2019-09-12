Motor yacht Rubeccan, built in 2008 by Italian shipyard CRN, is a meticulously-designed, modern superyacht that doesn’t hold back on the luxury extras. With a GRP hull and superstructure, she features naval architecture by CRN Engineering while her design is from the sketch book of Zuccon International Project. This twin screw super yacht measures 43 metres and can accommodate up to 10 guests.

Rubeccan is the most recent superyacht launched from the CRN 43 composite line, becoming the third hull behind Emerald Star in 2006 and Hana earlier in 2008. Rubeccan is the second CRN yacht to be delivered to her owner who already has a 35 metre motor yacht.

Among the luxury vessel’s many amenities are fitness and wellness facilities including a techno-gym and sauna forward on the lower deck where a swim platform can also be found.

The main deck features a specially-designed relaxation area which encourages guests to indulge in scenic comfort with the uniquely-shaped sofa; also lined by fabrics from Loro Piana. Also on the main deck are a formal dining area, owner’s suite, professionally-outfitted kitchen, and sizeable study.

Above, the upper deck is accessed via an indoor stairway from the lobby or the exterior stairs connecting the two well areas. This deck is host to a lounge with bar and excellent sea-views, enclosed by elegant wood Venetian blinds.

This theme of rest and relaxation is carried above to the crowning sundeck where the forward Jacuzzi encircled by plush sun cushions and sofas is ideal for sun-worshippers. Aft, a lounging area, al fresco dining space, barbeque and covered bar complete the picture.

Her interiors are characterised by natural, subtle colours and benefit from the touch of renowned Italian label, Loro Piana in materials and textiles. Like all yachts from the CRN 43 series, natural light is a main feature of the interior spaces with large windows allowing for adequate sunlight and panoramic views. The furniture and panelling of the yacht’s lower sections are warm-toned walnut, while the use of lighter, stripped oak reflects sunlight for a transparent aura in the upper areas.

Amongst her five cabins are a lavish Owner’s suite and four double VIP suites. The Owner’s suite features a balcony complete with tables and armchairs for al fresco meals. All guest accommodation is located on the lower deck, of which the crew quarters for nine occupy the forward area.

Luxury yacht Rubeccan is powered by two Caterpillar C32-C engines that allow her to reach a maximum speed of 15.4 knots and cruise comfortably at 13 knots. She can achieve a range of 3,800 nautical miles while cruising at a speed of 11 knots.