Ruby is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Custom Line .

Design

Ruby measures 34.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.85 metres and a beam of 7.08 metres.

Ruby has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.

Ruby also features naval architecture by Custom Line .

Performance and Capabilities

Ruby has a top speed of 30 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Ruby has a fuel capacity of 18,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

Accommodation

Ruby accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Ruby has a hull NB of 112/05.