Ruby
2003|
Motor Yacht
Performance and Capabilities
Ruby has a top speed of 30 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Ruby is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Custom Line .
Ruby measures 34.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.85 metres and a beam of 7.08 metres.
Ruby has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.
Ruby also features naval architecture by Custom Line .
Ruby has a top speed of 30 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Ruby has a fuel capacity of 18,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.
Accommodation
Ruby accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.
Other Specifications
Ruby has a hull NB of 112/05.